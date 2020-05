Mike Tyson posts training video montage declaring 'I'm Back' Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 hours ago Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back'



Mike Tyson Posts Training Video Montage Declaring 'I'm Back' Tyson shared the video on Instagram on Monday. The 53-year-old boxing legend is seen aggressively working the mitts with his trainer,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 16 hours ago