Commuters returning to work as strict lockdown restrictions lifted in England

Commuters begin their return to work as strict lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The Government has advised that businesses in England should consider reopening if they can do so safely.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged people not to "flood back" onto public transport and look at other options of how to travel.

