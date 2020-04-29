Bulldog puppy gobbles a banana in slow motion
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:20s - Published
This adorable video shows a cute bulldog puppy - eating a banana in slow motion. Bruno the three-month-old pooch can be seen happily tucking into the fruit. Owner Kryzelle Esarza, 25, of San Diego California, who filmed him on April 21, 2020, said: "Bruno is a smart dog - he's very active.''He enjoys to play with me and his dad, he loves to sleep a lot, eat and repeat."The video makes me feel happy and proud of Bruno, because he enjoys eating banana and some kinds of fruits like watermelon, blueberries, tangerines and cantaloupe."
