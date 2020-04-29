Bulldog puppy gobbles a banana in slow motion

Global  

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:20s
This adorable video shows a cute bulldog puppy - eating a banana in slow motion. Bruno the three-month-old pooch can be seen happily tucking into the fruit. Owner Kryzelle Esarza, 25, of San Diego California, who filmed him on April 21, 2020, said: "Bruno is a smart dog - he's very active.''He enjoys to play with me and his dad, he loves to sleep a lot, eat and repeat."The video makes me feel happy and proud of Bruno, because he enjoys eating banana and some kinds of fruits like watermelon, blueberries, tangerines and cantaloupe."

This adorable video shows a cute bulldog puppy - eating a banana in slow motion.

Bruno the three-month-old pooch can be seen happily tucking into the fruit.

Owner Kryzelle Esarza, 25, of San Diego California, who filmed him on April 21, 2020, said: "Bruno is a smart dog - he's very active.''He enjoys to play with me and his dad, he loves to sleep a lot, eat and repeat."The video makes me feel happy and proud of Bruno, because he enjoys eating banana and some kinds of fruits like watermelon, blueberries, tangerines and cantaloupe."




