Maniesh Paul to donate all money made from his new short film 'What If' Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:32s - Published on May 13, 2020 Maniesh Paul to donate all money made from his new short film 'What If' Host and actor Maniesh Paul, who has made a short film titled "What If", a thriller, revolving around the lockdown days, says the proceedings earned by the movie will be used for charity. 0

