REOPEN EVANSVILLE TASKFORCE

Evansville task force - helping local businesses in countless ways - including connecting them to vendors with personal protective equipment - or p.p.e.... the group is working to relax restrictions when it comes to outdoor restaurant seating.

It would allow eateries to serve more guest -- in a more open and safer atmosphere.

"some of the feedback that we have heard from our restaurants is that they would like to have some expanded outdoor seating, because their capacity has decreased from the state orders, so right now they're able to be open at fifty percent capacity, so we are trying to lobby and advocate for an expansion outdoors."

The re-open evansville task force follows the lead of other major american cities -- like cincinnati and tampa bay -- where outdoor seating has been expanded.

There is no time line for when this could happen here in the river city but we will keep you updated on air and online.

