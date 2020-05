Perkasie Man Awaiting Trial For Police Standoff In January Believed To Be Dead In Another Standoff Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:37s - Published now Perkasie Man Awaiting Trial For Police Standoff In January Believed To Be Dead In Another Standoff Police say the man was found dead inside a burned home after they believe he set off fireworks during a standoff in Bucks County on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Perkasie Man Awaiting Trial For Police Standoff In January Believed To Be Dead In Another Standoff SEDAN-TYPE VEHICLE POSSIBLYGRAY WITH THE BLACK DRIVER'SDOOR AGAIN NO ARRESTS HAVEBEEN MADE.PERKASIE MAN WHO WASAWAITING TRIAL AFTER POLICESTANDOFF BACK IN JANICEBELIEVED TO BE DEAD, FOLLOWINGANOTHER STANDOFF.THIS TIME POLICE IN HILLTOWNTOWNSHIP SAID HE SET OFF FIREWORKS INSIDE OF THE BUCKSCOUNTY HOME YESTERDAY MORNINGAND INVESTIGATORS SAY ITSTARTED WITH A REPORT ADD SALTBEFORE THE SUSPECT FLED TO AHOME ON THE 2,000 BLOCK OFHILLTOWN PIKE.POLICE SAY THAT THE MANBELIEVED TO BE 48 YEAR-OLDCURTIS PFISH BARRICADEDHIMSELF INSIDE THE HOUSE ANDLIT FIRE WORKS.





