Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan join BBC Big Weekend virtual festival line-up

Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan have joined the line-up for BBC Radio 1's virtual Big Weekend festival.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend reveals extended line-up for virtual event

Jonas Brothers, Ellie Goulding and Niall Horan have joined the billing for the virtual version of BBC...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


