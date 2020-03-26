London's tubes, trains and roads busier as UK lockdown eases

Londoners faced social distancing problems on commutes to work on Wednesday (May 13), leaving many concerned that crowding back onto public transport could lead to a new spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a video posted on social media, a member of public shared his concern after watching a large number of people disembarking from a bus in Stratford on Wednesday morning, failing to adhere to social distancing rules.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week said that people who cannot work from home should be encouraged to return to work.

Transport bosses have warned that London's underground train and bus networks, which normally carry millions of passengers a day, will only be able to safely accommodate 13-15% of pre COVID-19 passenger numbers as lockdown eases.

Some parts of London have seen an increase in cars on the road, but the normal rush hour traffic has yet to return.

The worst-hit country in Europe with more than 40,000 deaths from COVID-19 according to official data, Britain has been in extensive lockdown since March 23.

As of Wednesday morning, people in manufacturing and certain other sectors were being asked to return to work if they could.