Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson refusing to workout for Batman role

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Robert Pattinson refusing to workout for Batman role

Robert Pattinson refusing to workout for Batman role

Robert Pattinson won't be hitting the gym to play Batman as he wants to emulate movie legends of the past by having a more natural look.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson explains why he is not working out for Batman role in isolation

Robert Pattinson has said he refuses to exercise constantly for his role as Batman and is instead...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com




Tweets about this

HiremathAvinash

Avinash Hiremath Answer to Robert Pattinson is refusing to workout to be in shape for his role as Batman. Why was he cast in this ro… https://t.co/W7yAUtr2tk 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Pattinson glad of filming break [Video]

Robert Pattinson glad of filming break

Robert Pattinson was feeling "a little bit loopy" before 'The Batman' halted filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Robert Pattinson found 'Tenet' to be an incredibly complicated movie [Video]

Robert Pattinson found 'Tenet' to be an incredibly complicated movie

Robert Pattinson has admitted that even he struggled to understand the plot of his mysterious new movie Tenet.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published