|
|
'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC
|
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC
Activision made the announcement on Tuesday, which also happened to be Tony Hawk's 52nd birthday.
Recent related news from verified sources
|*TL;DR: *As of May 13, The first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games are getting faithfully remastered...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The Verge
|In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals...
9to5Toys - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources