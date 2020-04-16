Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:27s - Published
'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Activision made the announcement on Tuesday, which also happened to be Tony Hawk's 52nd birthday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2' is now available for pre-order

*TL;DR: *As of May 13, The first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games are getting faithfully remastered...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $50, Super Mario Maker 2 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals...
9to5Toys - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheTeeka

Teeka RT @admcbride85: @TRAPTOFFICIAL https://t.co/K8ww81Abb9 Don't let your childhood game be ruined by some wack***song. Sign this to get He… 2 seconds ago

Drippingdealz

Best Deals Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Collector's Edition (PS4) is up for preorder at Walmart ($99.99)… https://t.co/7mtmmoIY2o 15 seconds ago

twittndre

San Francisco Quarantiners Hi Tony @tonyhawk this is our late friend skater “Chorão” (Crybaby) and here in Brazil we all want to see him as a… https://t.co/fwssrd4JbP 23 seconds ago

TylerEdema

Tyler Edema 🇳🇱 RT @oeste: me and the boys when tony hawk pro skater drops again https://t.co/u2Gw7f5guk 23 seconds ago

xhighcardx

maygin RT @TonyHawkTheGame: #THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Ava… 29 seconds ago

SFMLONE

LONE STACKZ 💸 RT @espn: THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 Tony Hawk announced the return of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater on his 52nd birthday 🎉 (via @tonyhawk) https://t… 30 seconds ago

dustinhq93

Diego Castillo RT @IGN: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 are officially being remade in one package for PS4, Xbox One, and PC with enhanced graphics, new ch… 32 seconds ago

BanksHarlton

MB RT @DAIROCKETTO: the tony hawk pro skater remakes will singlehandedly revitalize the ska genre 48 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered [Video]

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published
Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games [Video]

Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games

Activision Blizzard 'Still on Track' With Upcoming Games Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick says things are still running as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic. The firm has a slew of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published