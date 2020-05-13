Global  

Self-reliant India doesn't mean we'll become an isolationist country: FM Sitharaman

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said that Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India does not mean India is to be an isolationist country.

On May 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation has called for India to become a 'self-reliant' country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

