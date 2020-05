Steve Carroll RT @NCG_com: How did your first round go back? @OceanTeeGolf founder @EdSandison had his first ever hole-in-one with his VERY FIRST shot b… 1 hour ago

NCG How did your first round go back? @OceanTeeGolf founder @EdSandison had his first ever hole-in-one with his VERY F… https://t.co/uHCERWnPOH 2 hours ago

PPC Golf - Perfect Practice Centres Golf courses and tennis courts in England can reopen from Wednesday, May 13, following Prime Minister Boris Jo… https://t.co/msMe97Uozc 6 hours ago

Julie Spain Our FM is irrelevant. After yesterday’s announcement, of allowing meetings in a park, they have now decided to reop… https://t.co/Pyme9Yo085 23 hours ago

Longcliffe Golf Club Following the Prime Minister's speech last night England Golf have confirmed that golf courses can reopen from Wedn… https://t.co/zGTLgMoALF 2 days ago

i sport 🏌️ Golf courses in England can begin to reopen from Wednesday following an easing of lockdown measures https://t.co/4Y7gUY1gGJ 2 days ago

KentOnline Sport Golf clubs can open their courses again this week following the government’s easing of lockdown restrictions.… https://t.co/jyavVKDVMC 2 days ago