Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July

'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July

You may want to consider staying home for the 4th of July, because "Hamilton" will be coming to Disney+ on July 3.

The released version will include the original cast of the hit Broadway show.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Hamilton' to stream on Disney+ in July

SITTING ON YOUR COUCH...BECAUSE "HAMILTON" IS COMING TODISNEY PLUS ON JULY 3RD!THIS WILL BE THE ORIGINAL CASTOF THE HIT BROADWAY SHOT...IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE INTHEATERS OCTOBER 2021..BUT YOU'LL GET TO SEE IT A LOTSOONER.AS FOR BROADWAY...IT IS SHUTDOWN UNTIL SEPTEMBER.ONE MOM IS REIMAGINING CLASSICCHILDREN'S BOOKS-TO DEPICT T



Recent related news from verified sources

Original Broadway Production of Hamilton To Stream On Disney+ This July!

Hamilton fans get ready – the original Broadway cast and production will soon be available to watch...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Disney to release 'Hamilton' performance in July on its streaming service

Walt Disney Co will release a film recording of the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton" on its...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July [Video]

'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July

The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Film of 'Hamilton' Released Date Pushed Up to July | THR News [Video]

Film of 'Hamilton' Released Date Pushed Up to July | THR News

The project, which was originally set for an Oct. 15, 2021 theatrical release will instead hit Disney+ on July 3 of this year, making it available over the July 4 weekend.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:25Published