Boy Catches His First Fish on Camera

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:32s - Published
Occurred on May 10, 2020 / Austin, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "For Mother’s Day this year our family decided to visit the grandparents’ condo on Lake Travis in Austin, Texas.

We went down to the marina slips to take my stepson Noah, the adorable 4-year-old in the video, to go fishing for the first time.

When I noticed the fish were biting I wanted to get his next cast out on video to see if we could get him catching his first fish in action.

And you can see what happens next..."

