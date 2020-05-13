COVID-19: Govt to disallow its global tenders up to Rs 200 crore for 'self-reliant India'
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said, "Global tenders to be disallowed in government procurement up to Rs 200 crores.
This will make self-reliant India, will also then be able to serve 'Make in India'.
Sitharaman detailed the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 to mitigate effects of coronavirus.