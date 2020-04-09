Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman

Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said, "Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds; to be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds; this will help to expand MSME size as well as capacity." "Government to provide stressed MSMEs with equity support; Government will facilitate the provision of Rs.

20,000 crore as subordinate debt," she added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ajaykumar10024

@Sùññy kûmãr @timesofindia I think we have to wait because only 6lakh crore invested out of 20lakh crores 58 minutes ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in #MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman https://t.co/89y20KV6Jl 2 hours ago

mirjawaid60

Jawaid @the_hindu relief is for those having invested or intend to invest Rs one crore in businessess, living in balconies… https://t.co/BMhmdKfZP8 2 hours ago

AnjaliP22313579

😘Anjali Pandey😔 RT @s_v_g: [Thread] 1/ Earlier today Vista Equity Partners invested USD 1.5 Billion (INR 11,367 Crore) for 2.32% equity into #JioPlatforms… 3 hours ago

riteshp99339103

ritesh patel @Vishvesh03 who invested 20 lakhs crore ??? 4 hours ago

SalimSh68447042

Salim Jariwala Red Fort 2019 Narendra Modi's speech Rs 100 lakh crore will be invested in modern infectious. How many have got em… https://t.co/3bCm3YAq9n 4 hours ago

puneet1agarwal

Puneet Agarwal @ABPNews @vikasbhaABP Like the way GOI detailed the 100 lakh crore to be invested in infrastructure as declared by… https://t.co/q6eGYJ3K2i 6 hours ago

dpuvieee

தி.¶பviπ‌‌®π$πnMNM RT @padagoti: In Dec 2012, when Netflix was 12/share, @ikamalhaasan said DTH was the future. In 8 years now, it’s $440/share. In simple te… 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to boost economy: Govt's 20 Lakh economic package | Oneindia [Video]

Nirmala Sitharaman announces measures to boost economy: Govt's 20 Lakh economic package | Oneindia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the media and shared the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore Economic stimulus package that was announced by PM Modi on Tuesday to battle..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:02Published
Lockdown turns into hard lockdown, Rs 75,000 crore fund for MSMEs: Top 5 stories from HT [Video]

Lockdown turns into hard lockdown, Rs 75,000 crore fund for MSMEs: Top 5 stories from HT

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top 5 stories you need to know. In today’s episode, Sunetra talks about the number of COVID-19 cases in India,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:50Published