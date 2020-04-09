Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published 43 minutes ago Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said, "Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds; to be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds; this will help to expand MSME size as well as capacity." "Government to provide stressed MSMEs with equity support; Government will facilitate the provision of Rs. 20,000 crore as subordinate debt," she added. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this @Sùññy kûmãr @timesofindia I think we have to wait because only 6lakh crore invested out of 20lakh crores 58 minutes ago ANI Multimedia Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in #MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman https://t.co/89y20KV6Jl 2 hours ago Jawaid @the_hindu relief is for those having invested or intend to invest Rs one crore in businessess, living in balconies… https://t.co/BMhmdKfZP8 2 hours ago 😘Anjali Pandey😔 RT @s_v_g: [Thread] 1/ Earlier today Vista Equity Partners invested USD 1.5 Billion (INR 11,367 Crore) for 2.32% equity into #JioPlatforms… 3 hours ago ritesh patel @Vishvesh03 who invested 20 lakhs crore ??? 4 hours ago Salim Jariwala Red Fort 2019 Narendra Modi's speech Rs 100 lakh crore will be invested in modern infectious. How many have got em… https://t.co/3bCm3YAq9n 4 hours ago Puneet Agarwal @ABPNews @vikasbhaABP Like the way GOI detailed the 100 lakh crore to be invested in infrastructure as declared by… https://t.co/q6eGYJ3K2i 6 hours ago தி.¶பviπ‌‌®π$πnMNM RT @padagoti: In Dec 2012, when Netflix was 12/share, @ikamalhaasan said DTH was the future. In 8 years now, it’s $440/share. In simple te… 8 hours ago