Rs 50,000 crore to be invested in MSMEs through Fund of Funds: FM Sitharaman
While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said, "Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs through Fund of Funds; to be operated through a Mother Fund and few daughter funds; this will help to expand MSME size as well as capacity." "Government to provide stressed MSMEs with equity support; Government will facilitate the provision of Rs.
20,000 crore as subordinate debt," she added.