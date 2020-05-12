Global  

S&P 500 Movers: UA, BLK

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: UA, BLK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Blackrock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%.

Year to date, Blackrock has lost about 6.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 6.1%.

Under Armour is lower by about 62.4% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Edison International trading up 2.4% on the day.




