S&P 500 Movers: UA, BLK
|
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:29s - Published
S&P 500 Movers: UA, BLK
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Blackrock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%.
Year to date, Blackrock has lost about 6.6% of its value.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
S&P 500 Movers: UA, BLK
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Blackrock topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%.
Year to date, Blackrock has lost about 6.6% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Under Armour, trading down 6.1%.
Under Armour is lower by about 62.4% looking at the year to date performance.
One other component making moves today is Edison International trading up 2.4% on the day.