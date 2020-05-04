Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 147.4% gain.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, ZM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 147.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is United Airlines Holdings, trading down 3.2%.

United Airlines Holdings is lower by about 75.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cognizant Technology Solutions, trading down 2.6%, and Liberty Global, trading up 3.4% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, UAL [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, UAL

In early trading on Friday, shares of United Airlines Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, United Airlines Holdings..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, TSLA [Video]

Nasdaq 100 Movers: UAL, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 76.5% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published