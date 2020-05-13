Rare white roe deer spotted hunting for food in northern China

A rare white roe deer was spotted hunting for food in northern China on April 5.

In the clip, filmed in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in Jilin Province, a white deer was seen grazing in a wooded area.

The video was captured by an infrared camera set up in the fields by the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park Administration.

According to reports, the last record of a white roe deer dates back to 1981 in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The video was provided by the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park Administration with permission.