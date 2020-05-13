sausage 5.13.20

Spirit of giving... more than 10-thousand pounds of kentucky proud sausage is feeding the hungry during covid-19 -- across the state.

Agriculture commissioner dr. ryan quarles says the sausage comes from "old folks" -- headquartered in simpsonville.

Gdk fs img ctr:10,080 pounds of kentucky proud pork sausage purchased source: ag commissioner dr. ryan quarles purnell-good-sausage.jpg it's made possible through a $500- thousand dollar donation from kentucky farm bureau, as part of the state's hunger initiative.

Quarles says the donation is the largest single private donation made as part of the effort since it launched in 20-16.

According to quarles, the sausage is going to area food banks across kentucky, as well as to