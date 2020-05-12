Global  

Aimee Stephens, Transgender Rights Leader Has Died At 59

Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman who took her fight for LGBTQ rights to the US Supreme Court, has died.

Stephens was fighting for her rights in a workplace discrimination case.

She served as a funeral home director in Michigan for six years before she was fired following her transition.

According to Business Insider, Stephens, 59, sued the funeral home in a lower court and won.

The funeral home owner appealed to the US Supreme Court, which heard arguments for the case in October 2019.

A ruling is expected in July 2020.

Stephens was in end-stage renal failure and died in hospice care at her home.

She is survived by her wife Donna Stephens.

