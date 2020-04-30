Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden's Climate Policy Task Force

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve as co-chair of Joe Biden's climate policy task force.

The group was created by former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and Sen.

Bernie Sanders' campaign.

According to Business Insider, Presidential candidate Joe Biden made the announcement on Tuesday.

Biden announced the congresswoman would be involved in one of six task force groups.

The groups will also cover education, criminal justice, immigration, health care, and the economy.

A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez confirmed that she will co-chair the group as a representative of Sen.

Sanders.