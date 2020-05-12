Bryan Adams Issues Apology For 'Bat Eating' Social Media Rant

Singer Bryan Adams has apologized for the insensitive remarks he made on Tuesday.

According to CNN, the rocker went on a social media rant that blamed "bat eating" people for spreading the coronavirus.

According to CNN, the comments were widely slammed for racist undertones.

The drama started on Monday when Adams posted that he was supposed to be performing at London's Royal Albert Hall.

He went on to say he wasn't able to perform due to "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b***ards".

The 60-year-old explained he was trying to point out animal cruelty and promote veganism.

Adams is best known for his 1984 hit "Summer of '69'" and 1995 hit "have You Ever really Loved A woman".