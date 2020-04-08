Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to Raise Money in Nacho-Making Competition The "King of Flavortown" and the 'Ghostbusters' star will face off in 'The Nacho Average Showdown.'

The live event is being hosted by Carla Hall and is scheduled for May 15 at 5 PM ET.

It can be watched on the Food Network's official Facebook account.

The showdown, which is being sponsored by Tostitos, will raise funds for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

During the coronavirus pandemic, RERF has been assisting those in the restaurant business financially.

Guy Fieri, via 'EW' Guy Fieri, via 'EW' According to 'EW,' Murray and Fieri's sons will face off in a food battle as well.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor Terry Crews and former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal are serving as the judges.