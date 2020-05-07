Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues
First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates Ministers for Scotland on the latest coronavirus figures.
The First Minister said there were early signs of hope that lockdown restrictions could be eased in the coming weeks.
So far, Scotland has declined to start easing the lockdown like England, and the Scottish Government says people should remain at home unless it is essential to leave.