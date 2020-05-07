Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates Ministers for Scotland on the latest coronavirus figures.

The First Minister said there were early signs of hope that lockdown restrictions could be eased in the coming weeks.

So far, Scotland has declined to start easing the lockdown like England, and the Scottish Government says people should remain at home unless it is essential to leave.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Scotland: Scottish death rate continues to fall

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Nicola Sturgeon says the figures show...
BBC Local News - Published

Sturgeon: 'Very risky' to ease coronavirus lockdown too soon in Scotland

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Nicola Sturgeon formally extends the...
BBC Local News - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon issues statement reinforcing stay at home message [Video]

Sturgeon issues statement reinforcing stay at home message

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a statement reinforcing the 'Stay at Home' message to the Scottish people following confusion caused by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comments in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 05:05Published
Scots urged not to get distracted by lockdown messages from elsewhere in UK [Video]

Scots urged not to get distracted by lockdown messages from elsewhere in UK

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to “try not to get distracted” by messages from other parts of the UK as she stressed the message in Scotland is to stay at home. The First Minister said Scots..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published