LAX travelers, train passengers, now required to wear face coverings
LAX travelers, train passengers, now required to wear face coverings
Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport and riders of Metro trains and buses will have to wear face coverings.
Masks Now Required For Metro Passengers And LAX Travelers
Beginning Monday, face coverings will be required for passengers riding Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) buses or traveling through L.A. International Airport.
