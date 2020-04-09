Two Grandparents Changing Up Story Time!

Global  

Judy and Jeff Cohen, realized they would not be able to see their grandchild in Portland when the safer at home order was placed.

Their daughter suggested reading a story over Facetime; now they read to their grandchild and his friends twice a week calling themselves "Papa and Nana Zoom"!

They have read many stories and worn many costumes including: a moose, Dr. Seuss, a bumblebee, a shark and Pete the Cat to name a few!

Mondays are for stories, and Fridays are exclusively Dr. Seuss (making an appearance of course!) The weekly readings have become a beloved weekly routine that has helped keep the family together during uncertain times, and it keeps the kids happy and earning while schools are shut due to the virus.

