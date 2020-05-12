Global  

California Cancels Fall University Classes Amid Fauci's Warnings Of A Second Wave

California Cancels Fall University Classes Amid Fauci's Warnings Of A Second Wave

California’s state university system announced they have canceled classes for the fall semester due to the coronavirus.

Officials also announced that the Los Angeles County stay-at-home order is likely to be extended by three months.

The announcements came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, told Congress that lifting the lockdowns could cause new outbreaks.

According to Reuters, the U.S. has confirmed over 1.4 million cases of the coronavirus, with over 83,000 deaths.

California has over 70,000 active cases and over 2800 deaths due to the disease.

