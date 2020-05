Two sisters from Norwalk High School are helping local elementary school students with quarantine DIY projects.



Recent related videos from verified sources Norwalk High School to host drive-thru graduation ceremony at Summit Motorsports Park



Norwalk High School seniors will earn their diplomas during a drive-thru ceremony at Summit Motorsports Park. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:05 Published 6 days ago Lebron James to host virtual graduation event for class of 2020



James recently announced his plan to help celebrate graduating students across the United States. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago