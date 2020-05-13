Nancy Cartwright (Bart Simpson) Reviews Impressions of Her Voices

Global  

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 17:06s - Published
Voice actor Nancy Cartwright reviews impressions of her voice.

Nancy watches some of the most popular impressions of Bart Simpson, Ralph Wiggum (The Simpsons), Chuckie Finster (Rugrats), and Rufus (Kim Possible) on Youtube and gives her opinion on each.

Nancy Cartwright will reprise her voice role as Chuckie Finster on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats this Fall.

