Cruel blow to migrant workers: Chidambaram on Sitharaman's COVID-19 stimulus

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on May 13 said there is "nothing" for poor and hungry migrant workers on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements detailing COVID-19 stimulus package.

He said, "There is nothing in what Finance Minister said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers walked and many thousands are still walking back to their home states.

It's a cruel blow to those who toil every day." "There is also nothing by way of cash transfer to the bottom half of the population - 13 crore families who have been pushed into destitution," he added.

Earlier, FM detailed the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 to mitigate effects of coronavirus.