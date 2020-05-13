Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cruel blow to migrant workers: Chidambaram on Sitharaman's COVID-19 stimulus

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Cruel blow to migrant workers: Chidambaram on Sitharaman's COVID-19 stimulus

Cruel blow to migrant workers: Chidambaram on Sitharaman's COVID-19 stimulus

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on May 13 said there is "nothing" for poor and hungry migrant workers on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements detailing COVID-19 stimulus package.

He said, "There is nothing in what Finance Minister said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers walked and many thousands are still walking back to their home states.

It's a cruel blow to those who toil every day." "There is also nothing by way of cash transfer to the bottom half of the population - 13 crore families who have been pushed into destitution," he added.

Earlier, FM detailed the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 to mitigate effects of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sevadalKTR

Katihar Congress Sevadal RT @INCIndia: There is nothing for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked and many thousands are still wa… 22 hours ago

AmitMalik_INC

Amit Malik | अमित मलिक। RT @INCIndia: There is nothing in what the FM said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked and m… 2 days ago

UshaYadaw

Usha.yadaw. RT @MahilaCongress: There is nothing for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked and many thousands are st… 3 days ago

ShreyaA41120893

Shreya Ahuja RT @ANI: There is nothing in what Finance Minister said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry & devastated migrant workers walked & many thou… 3 days ago

sukugkailash

Sukumaran CP RT @bhatia_niraj23: There is nothing in what Finance Minister said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry & devastated migrant workers walked… 3 days ago

SiddharthINC

Siddharth Tiwari🇮🇳 RT @RuchiraC: There is nothing in what the FM said today for the lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers who have walked, and… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi to chair opposition meet on friday on plight of migrants | Oneindia News

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of opposition leaders to discuss the prevailing situation in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of nationwide lockdown and the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
Chidambaram hits out, calls Centre’s stimulus package an 'eye wash': Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Chidambaram hits out, calls Centre’s stimulus package an 'eye wash': Watch | Oneindia News

Indian former finance minister P Chidambaram on May 18 slammed the announcement of stimulus package made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that stimulus package is an eyewash and nothing..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:55Published