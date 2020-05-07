Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Romance Novel Bookstore Thriving In The Time Of COVID-19 | Small Business Salutes

Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Romance Novel Bookstore Thriving In The Time Of COVID-19 | Small Business Salutes

Romance Novel Bookstore Thriving In The Time Of COVID-19 | Small Business Salutes

Bookstores have notably suffered since the rise of e-readership, which makes Ripped Bodice, the only exclusively romance bookstore in the United States, an even more delightful success story in the time of COVID-19.

The L.A.-based shop, run by sisters Leah and Bea Koch, has been seeing a surprising surge in interest since stay-at-home orders have swept the nation.

We spoke with Leah about how Ripped Bodice has been finding innovative ways to connect with customers and what the romance novel landscape will look like on the other side of quarantine.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

One centralized site for WNY businesses [Video]

One centralized site for WNY businesses

It’s a site dedicated to updates, progress, and information surrounding small businesses in Western New York during this time of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:12Published
Small business owners struggle during COVID-19 [Video]

Small business owners struggle during COVID-19

Restaurants and parks, in mississippi, will reopen for the first time since March.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:02Published