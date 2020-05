GOP Declares New Democrat Coronavirus Relief Bill Dead On Arrival Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:06s - Published 2 hours ago GOP Declares New Democrat Coronavirus Relief Bill Dead On Arrival Natalie Brand reports this bill was crafted without Republican input and GOP leaders are saying it has no chance to pass the Senate as-is. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this