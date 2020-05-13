Facebook to Pay $52M to Content Mods Who Developed PTSD
Facebook has agreed to pay $52 million to its content moderators to help them cope with mental health issues that developed on the job.
Many of them are forced to watch harsh content, causing PTSD or depression.
Within the agreement the social media company agreed to pay current and former workers a minimum of $1,000 and will also provide counseling.