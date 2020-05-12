Disney Bumps Up 'Hamilton' Musical Release Date — to Stream Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published 2 hours ago Disney Bumps Up 'Hamilton' Musical Release Date — to Stream Disney is pushing up the release date of the film version of the popular musical 'Hamilton' from October 2021 to July 3, 2020 — but as a Disney+ exclusive. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Susan Larson 🏳️‍🌈 #Hamilton is getting released a year early as a #DisneyPlus #exclusive. #Disney bumps up the #releasedate to July 3… https://t.co/9BOzellDSj 1 day ago