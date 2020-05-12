Disney Bumps Up 'Hamilton' Musical Release Date — to Stream

Global  

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Disney is pushing up the release date of the film version of the popular musical 'Hamilton' from October 2021 to July 3, 2020 — but as a Disney+ exclusive.

"Hamilton" set to debut in time for the Fourth of July

Disney has decided to move up the release date for its film version of "Hamilton." Instead of waiting...
'Hamilton' movie to premiere on Disney+ July 3, instead of 2021 theatrical release

"Hamilton," the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, is coming to the small screen, much earlier than the...
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October.

The project, which was originally set for an Oct. 15, 2021 theatrical release will instead hit Disney+ on July 3 of this year, making it available over the July 4 weekend.

