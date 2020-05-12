|
Disney Bumps Up 'Hamilton' Musical Release Date — to Stream
Disney Bumps Up 'Hamilton' Musical Release Date — to Stream
Disney is pushing up the release date of the film version of the popular musical 'Hamilton' from October 2021 to July 3, 2020 — but as a Disney+ exclusive.
