KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/13) Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:13s - Published 2 hours ago Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Lelan's afternoon forecast: Wednesday, May 13, 2020



Lelan's afternoon forecast: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:08 Published 2 hours ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Today will have increasing clouds with highs in the upper-50s to around 60 which is still 5-10° below normal. The winds will be picking up out of the SE which will cool us down quite a bit along Lake.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:23 Published 7 hours ago