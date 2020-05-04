Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

99th birthday celebration

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
99th birthday celebration

99th birthday celebration

Frances 'Ellen' Van Valkenberg's family did a drive-by parade, outside Valley Health Services Wednesday for her 99th birthday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

99th birthday celebration

Global pandemic couldn't one local family from their mom on her big birthday.

Frances 'ellen' van valkenberg's family did a 'drive by' parade, outside valley health services, in herkimer, today, to show her their love.

They had balloons and 'happy birthday' signs in their cars, and of course, a sign that said, "i love you".

They wanted to make sure their mother knew they were still celebrating her big birthday...and they left no doubt.

.

None .

None :28 "we were hopin' we would be with her by now, but not really.

My mother is frances van valkenberg but they call her ellen, her middle name.

She was always about a party, always about celebrating somebody, having fun, doing something for someone else so we just all wanted to get together and everybody was really ready to get out" > the family says the staff at valley health services was great, helping them to facetime mom and positioning her near a window so she could see them.

Time for a first look at the weather in



Recent related news from verified sources

Pooja Chopra had the most unique birthday celebration amid the lockdown

On Sunday, Pooja Chopra turned a year older. As the lockdown meant not making merry with pals, the...
Mid-Day - Published

Vanessa Bryant Says Her Daughter Capri Looks 'Just Like Her Daddy' Amid Birthday Celebration

Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love, and sharing some sweet memories. The 38-year-old wife of the late...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Birthday Drive-By Celebration In Roseville Ends With Police Handing Out Over 20 Citations [Video]

Birthday Drive-By Celebration In Roseville Ends With Police Handing Out Over 20 Citations

Police say a birthday drive-by in Roseville with “cool cars” ended with officers giving out a bunch of citations. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:35Published
Philadelphia's Celebration Of America's Birthday With Go On Virtually This Year [Video]

Philadelphia's Celebration Of America's Birthday With Go On Virtually This Year

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:16Published