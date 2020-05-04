99th birthday celebration

Frances 'Ellen' Van Valkenberg's family did a drive-by parade, outside Valley Health Services Wednesday for her 99th birthday.

Global pandemic couldn't one local family from their mom on her big birthday.

Frances 'ellen' van valkenberg's family did a 'drive by' parade, outside valley health services, in herkimer, today, to show her their love.

They had balloons and 'happy birthday' signs in their cars, and of course, a sign that said, "i love you".

They wanted to make sure their mother knew they were still celebrating her big birthday...and they left no doubt.

:28 "we were hopin' we would be with her by now, but not really.

My mother is frances van valkenberg but they call her ellen, her middle name.

She was always about a party, always about celebrating somebody, having fun, doing something for someone else so we just all wanted to get together and everybody was really ready to get out" > the family says the staff at valley health services was great, helping them to facetime mom and positioning her near a window so she could see them.

