Recent related videos from verified sources Man arrested in death of a New Mexico Sunday school teacher



Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the death of a New Mexico woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:13 Published 3 weeks ago Football launched into the air in explosive firecracker powertest



YouTuber RodStormTV is testing the durability of his football in the most explosive way possible, by launching his ball into the air using firecrackers. He performs the stress test in a forest in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:26 Published on April 20, 2020