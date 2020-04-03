Matthew McConaughey calls on U.S. citizens to unite against coronavirus pandemic Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 hours ago Matthew McConaughey calls on U.S. citizens to unite against coronavirus pandemic Matthew McConaughey has called on U.S. citizens to unite against the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Matthew McConaughey Laments Partisanship in Pandemic Response: Even Mask-Wearing Is Getting Politicized Now *Matthew McConaughey* appeared on Fox News Tuesday night with *Bret Baier* and lamented how so much...

Mediaite - Published 20 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this