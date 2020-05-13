These are the No. 1 yoga and sports pants on Amazon Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 weeks ago These are the No. 1 yoga and sports pants on Amazon When it comes to yoga pants, it may seem like there’s only a few places where you can find high quality ones.Retailers like Lululemon, Alo Yoga and Athleta are considered favorites in the yogi world — albeit a little pricey at times.But a part from these popular clothing stores, you do have some affordable and quality substitutes available.For one, thousands of Amazon shoppers are really into these yoga pants from ODODOS.In fact, the ODODOS Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants have over 10,000 reviews and are the No. 1 women’s yoga and sports leggings on Amazon.Made of 87 polyester and 13 percent spandex, these ODODOS leggings are designed to contour to your body.But what we really love is the fact that these pants are chafe-free and have pockets.One reviewer raved, “I was skeptical about the pockets but they are deeper than I expected and held my keys and phone at least for walking"."I think the way they are made is very flattering (at least in the dark color I got) for those of us who are more full-figured" 0

