Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk defies law and 'risks arrest' to reopen Tesla plant in California

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Elon Musk defies law and 'risks arrest' to reopen Tesla plant in California

Elon Musk defies law and 'risks arrest' to reopen Tesla plant in California

Elon Musk defies law and 'risks arrest' to reopen Tesla plant in California The electric motor firm's CEO took to Twitter to announce he will be resuming production at their Fremont factory in California factory against Alameda County rules.

Over the weekend, the billionaire businessman threatened to move his California plant to Texas or Nevada.

And in an email this week, Tesla he responded to an order from California's governor allowing manufacturers to resume work and stated that he has invited furloughed employees to return.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Open the plant, NOW': Donald Trump backs Tesla factory restart after Elon Musk defies order

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged that Tesla be allowed to reopen its electric vehicle...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Energy DailyNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas, Fort Worth Mayors Make Pitches To Elon Musk About Bringing Tesla HQ To North Texas [Video]

Dallas, Fort Worth Mayors Make Pitches To Elon Musk About Bringing Tesla HQ To North Texas

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth have taken notice of CEO Elon Musk's frustration with orders that shut down production at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:48Published
Alameda County to Allow Tesla Operations to Resume [Video]

Alameda County to Allow Tesla Operations to Resume

California officials have settled their dispute with Elon Musk after he reopened Tesla's Fremont factory, despite shutdown orders. Alameda county's public health department has suggested safety..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published