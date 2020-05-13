Bryan Adams apologises for rant The singer had been due to start a three-night residency in London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday but it was cancelled due to the global health crisis, prompting the 'Summer of '69' crooner to lash out and blame wet markets for putting "the whole world on hold".

But the 'Heaven' hitmaker has now apologised to anyone his remarks offended and insisted he was just having a "rant" about animal cruelty and trying to urge people to try a plant-based diet.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of himself singing 'Into the Fire': Bryan called for a ban on China's wet markets - where animals are sold live and slaughtered for food and medicine - in his original rant.