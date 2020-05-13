Global  

Robbie Williams to reunite with Take That in 2022?

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment
The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker had a Zoom meeting with Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Howard Donald, and former member Jason Orange, recently.

And the singer is said to be hoping to get back on stage with his bandmates to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of their 1992 debut album, 'Take That & Party'.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: However, Robbie admitted that although he would have loved to mark three decades of the band, he'd only be willing to do it if Jason came back after leaving in 2014.

