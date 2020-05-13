CII hails COVID-19 relief package for MSMEs
CII hails COVID-19 relief package for MSMEs
Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry, Chandrajit Banerjee, on May 13 reacted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent announcements in the day.
He said, "FM unveiled a very impactful package under the 1st tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as demanded by dire consequences that the economy is reeling under because of COVID-19.
We particularly welcome the relief package provided to MSMEs." Recently, FM Sitharaman announced that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will get collateral free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore as part of COVID-19 economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She said, "Collateral free automatic loans to MSMEs worth Rs3 Lakh Crore.
These have 4 year tenor, valid up to October 31st, 2020."