Indiana’s gas and electric companies are asking state regulators to allow them to recover lost revenue from customers due to the pandemic, but critics argue that it would burden struggling consumers even more.

Indiana utilities want to recover revenue due to pandemic

Video Credit: WLFI - Published on May 13, 2020

