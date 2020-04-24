Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Around the World in 90 Seconds

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Around the World in 90 Seconds

Around the World in 90 Seconds

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $260 billion stimulus plan as the country’s unemployment hits 25 percent.

Germany sees a coronavirus cluster in a meat processing plant leading to a slowdown on easing restrictions.

Mexico installed sanitizing stations at the border with the U.S. for travelers to be sprayed with disinfectants before entering the country, and tourism-reliant Greece awaits EU guidance on reopening its borders.

On a positive note, the Chinese community in South Africa recently donated 10,000 parcels of food and supplies to help combat the pandemic in the African nation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SFChristinaMAD

Christina Santos 🌙 23 seconds, all things we love will die 23 magic, if you can change your life How many times? As long as you live,… https://t.co/m3h0c9mNXy 54 minutes ago

JokeoLandnsea

Velixife RT @XPtoLevel3: you ever hear .2 seconds of the skyrim soundtrack and you immediately want to launch yourself back into 2011 and run around… 1 hour ago

latinahoax

Bella 🦋 RT @kerrielou73: @never_as_tired @CEOclark @ArmoredGoat I can't stand the "Not all" crowd. Stop for 5 seconds and realize the world doesn'… 1 hour ago

Class326102213

Class 3 BRPS RT @BrpsPe: 🌟 PE Challenge 🌟 -Around the world -Climb the mountain (60 seconds) For all ages & abilities. Stay safe Keep smiling Have f… 1 hour ago

bujayyy1

bujayyy RT @MRNOBODY_I: Superman can fly all around the world just in 50 seconds. The only man who makes the earth rotates oposite direction and a… 2 hours ago

kerrielou73

bloemheks @never_as_tired @CEOclark @ArmoredGoat I can't stand the "Not all" crowd. Stop for 5 seconds and realize the world… https://t.co/Z629L19575 2 hours ago

guttobizLab

guttobizLab Our start up @comparisonator welcomes @KVCWesterlo to its client portfolio & proud to be partnering up with the clu… https://t.co/Q1GAKdG6yq 3 hours ago

Steefy_SMITE

YB 👹🗡 I would walk a round around the world for Madison Beer to look at me for 10 seconds 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around the World in 90 Seconds: Ramadan Begins, Theater Makes Masks [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds: Ramadan Begins, Theater Makes Masks

Muslims around the world mark a Ramadan like no other and an Argentinian theater has hung up its costumes to focus on making masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are your coronavirus headlines..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:34Published
Children in lockdown draw what they miss most [Video]

Children in lockdown draw what they miss most

Children confined to their homes under lockdown are drawing what they miss most - friends at school, grandparents, football and green open spaces.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published