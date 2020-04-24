Around the World in 90 Seconds

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $260 billion stimulus plan as the country’s unemployment hits 25 percent.

Germany sees a coronavirus cluster in a meat processing plant leading to a slowdown on easing restrictions.

Mexico installed sanitizing stations at the border with the U.S. for travelers to be sprayed with disinfectants before entering the country, and tourism-reliant Greece awaits EU guidance on reopening its borders.

On a positive note, the Chinese community in South Africa recently donated 10,000 parcels of food and supplies to help combat the pandemic in the African nation.