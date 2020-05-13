Rudi Gutierrez Tells All Ahead of ‘LTYH’ Finale
Rudi Gutierrez Tells All Ahead of ‘LTYH’ Finale
The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” log on from their living rooms to serve up another week of “Bachelor” nation (and “Too Hot To Handle”) news, including the key details THTH left out of its reunion episode, plus which “Listen To Your Heart” declarations of love were a smash hit and which … flopped.
They also chat with cast member Rudi Gutierrez and get some hints at what’s in store for the season finale.