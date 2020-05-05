Grocery Prices Reach 50-Year High Amid COVID-19 Pandemic According to the Labor Department, costs went up 2.6 percent in April 2020.

Not since February of 1974 has there been that big of an increase over a one-month period.

Experts attribute the change to supply and demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to lockdown orders across the U.S., grocery shopping has increased.

Figures also show a rise of 2.9 percent for non-alcoholic beverages and baked items. According to CNBC, a 1.5 percent jump was reported for dairy goods and fruits and vegetables.

Eggs specifically saw the biggest increase, with ABC 13 reporting a 16 percent spike.

A rise of over four percent was reported for fish, meat and poultry as COVID-19 forced some suppliers to shut down operations.

With Memorial Day coming up, shoppers are going to have to pay more for items such as ground beef.

According to ABC 13, some stores will be selling meat for two more dollars per pound compared to this time last year.