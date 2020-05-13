Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Thomas references 'Frodo Baggins' during 'electors' arguments

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Justice Thomas references 'Frodo Baggins' during 'electors' arguments

Justice Thomas references 'Frodo Baggins' during 'electors' arguments

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas on Wednesday told a lawyer representing Colorado's electors that despite a promise to support the popular-vote winner an elector "can suddenly say, 'I'm going to vote for Frodo Baggins,'" referring to the character from the fantasy novel Lord of the Rings.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Justice Thomas references 'Frodo Baggins' during 'electors' arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday heard a dispute involving whether "electors" in the complex Electoral College system that decides the winner of U.S. presidential elections are free to disregard laws directing them to back the candidate who prevails in their state's popular vote.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

kevinjjones

Kevin J. Jones RT @JustinWingerter: Listening to the arguments again, I did not expect that many Frodo Baggins references at SCOTUS today. Here's Justice… 2 hours ago

JustinWingerter

Justin Wingerter Listening to the arguments again, I did not expect that many Frodo Baggins references at SCOTUS today. Here's Just… https://t.co/dL5dkJia0L 2 hours ago