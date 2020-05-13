Justice Thomas references 'Frodo Baggins' during 'electors' arguments Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published 11 minutes ago Justice Thomas references 'Frodo Baggins' during 'electors' arguments Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas on Wednesday told a lawyer representing Colorado's electors that despite a promise to support the popular-vote winner an elector "can suddenly say, 'I'm going to vote for Frodo Baggins,'" referring to the character from the fantasy novel Lord of the Rings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Justice Thomas references 'Frodo Baggins' during 'electors' arguments The U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday heard a dispute involving whether "electors" in the complex Electoral College system that decides the winner of U.S. presidential elections are free to disregard laws directing them to back the candidate who prevails in their state's popular vote.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kevin J. Jones RT @JustinWingerter: Listening to the arguments again, I did not expect that many Frodo Baggins references at SCOTUS today. Here's Justice… 2 hours ago Justin Wingerter Listening to the arguments again, I did not expect that many Frodo Baggins references at SCOTUS today. Here's Just… https://t.co/dL5dkJia0L 2 hours ago