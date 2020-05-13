Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Manafort Is Released From Prison Due to Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Paul Manafort Is Released From Prison Due to Coronavirus Fears

Paul Manafort Is Released From Prison Due to Coronavirus Fears

Paul Manafort Is Released From Prison Due to Coronavirus Fears President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman has been imprisoned since being convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges in 2018.

In light of COVID-19, Attorney General William Barr instructed the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to release non- dangerous, vulnerable prisoners to home-confinement.

The bureau recently stated it would prioritize prisoners who had served at least half their term.

Manafort's lawyers confirmed on Wednesday that he has been released to home confinement.

Manafort Lawyer, via 'The Washington Post' Manafort had been serving his seven-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania at the minimum-security Loretto Federal Correctional Institution.

Convicted in 2018, Manafort would have served his full seven-year sentence by November 2024.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Paul Manafort released from prison over coronavirus fears

Lawyers say Donald Trump’s former campaign manager will serve the rest of his sentence at home
FT.com - Published Also reported by •The WrapNews24USATODAY.comIndependentTIMECBS NewsSeattle TimesBelfast TelegraphCBC.caReutersNPR


Scarborough Applauds Manafort Being Moved From Prison to Home Confinement: ‘What He Did Was Not a Death Sentence’

*Joe Scarborough* was happy with the news that former Trump campaign chairman *Paul Manafort* was...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BenMastaitis

BM77 RT @MoneyTraderBlog: The coronavirus threat is so bad that Paul Manafort had to be released early from prison to home confinement, but not… 9 seconds ago

Tony_Porras2050

🧢#PresidentAndrewYang2024🧢 RT @american2084: Paul Manafort was released from prison due to coronavirus concerns. He'll do the rest of his time in home confinement. I… 17 seconds ago

BarbaraRyan6

Barbara Ryan RT @jeremynewberger: If you're wondering why the hundreds of thousands of black and brown inmates are not released from prison to home conf… 20 seconds ago

CharlesSelfJr

Charlie Self (Charles Self) RT @StevenReyCristo: @JoyceWhiteVance Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, is released from prison to serve out his term at home. Manaf… 25 seconds ago

charlie21963535

charlie h RT @thekjohnston: Why is Reality Winner still in prison? Paul Manafort released from prison, granted home confinement due to coronavirus f… 31 seconds ago

NZStuff

Stuff Coronavirus: Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort released from prison due to Covid concerns https://t.co/i06ptBOndv 42 seconds ago

scentsnpetals

Marcie lotsascents RT @NoahShachtman: Number of reported coronavirus cases in Manafort's lockup? Zero. https://t.co/yAzhyH6pij 43 seconds ago

CCordova303

Chris Cordova😎 RT @tonetalks: So he goes from 7.5 years of prison to nearly no time. #ados should be pissed about mass incarceration. https://t.co/5JwtPF… 48 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus [Video]

Former Trump campaign aide Manafort released from prison amid coronavirus

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, was released on Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania to serve out the rest of his term in home confinement due to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Paul Manafort released from prison [Video]

Paul Manafort released from prison

President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manfort, has been released from prison due to coronavirus concerns. He will now serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published