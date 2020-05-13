Paul Manafort Is Released From Prison Due to Coronavirus Fears President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman has been imprisoned since being convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges in 2018.

In light of COVID-19, Attorney General William Barr instructed the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to release non- dangerous, vulnerable prisoners to home-confinement.

The bureau recently stated it would prioritize prisoners who had served at least half their term.

Manafort's lawyers confirmed on Wednesday that he has been released to home confinement.

Manafort Lawyer, via 'The Washington Post' Manafort had been serving his seven-year prison sentence in Pennsylvania at the minimum-security Loretto Federal Correctional Institution.

Convicted in 2018, Manafort would have served his full seven-year sentence by November 2024.